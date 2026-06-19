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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Tigers On June 19

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .260 BA, .294 OBP and .510 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 16 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Tarik Skubal (3-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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