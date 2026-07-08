Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Red Sox On July 8

Grichuk is hitting for a .260 BA, .291 OBP and .543 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 20 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (3-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

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