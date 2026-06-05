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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Phillies On June 5

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .247 BA, .272 OBP and .481 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 13 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Jesus Luzardo (4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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