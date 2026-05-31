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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Face Nationals On May 31

Ramon Laureano and his San Diego Padres will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Laureano has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .203 BA, .286 OBP and .374 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 23 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Laureano has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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