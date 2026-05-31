Ramon Laureano And Padres Face Nationals On May 31

Laureano is hitting for a .203 BA, .286 OBP and .374 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 23 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Laureano has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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