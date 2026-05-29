Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Nationals On May 29

Laureano is hitting for a .211 BA, .289 OBP and .389 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 22 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Laureano has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Paxton Schultz will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

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