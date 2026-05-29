Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Nationals On May 29
Ramon Laureano and his San Diego Padres will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Laureano has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Laureano is hitting for a .211 BA, .289 OBP and .389 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 22 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Laureano has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Paxton Schultz will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.