Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rockies On May 31

Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .288 OBP and .413 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 22 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Tanner Gordon (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.