Rafael Devers And Giants Play Rockies On May 30

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .292 OBP and .420 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 22 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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