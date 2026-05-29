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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rockies On May 29

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .286 OBP and .409 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 21 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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