Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rockies On July 4

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .308 OBP and .467 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 41 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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