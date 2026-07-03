Rafael Devers And Giants Face Rockies On July 3

Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .306 OBP and .458 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 40 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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