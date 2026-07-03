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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Rockies On July 3

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .306 OBP and .458 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 40 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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