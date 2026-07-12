Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rockies On July 12

Devers is hitting for a .251 BA, .320 OBP and .483 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 48 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9 with a 6.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season.

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