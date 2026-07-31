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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Padres On July 31

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .248 BA, .319 OBP and .477 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 57 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Bradgley Rodriguez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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