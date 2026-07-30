Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Padres On July 30

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .316 OBP and .474 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 56 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

JP Sears makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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