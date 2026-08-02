Rafael Devers And Giants Face Padres On Aug. 2

Devers is hitting for a .249 BA, .322 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 58 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 61 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.

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