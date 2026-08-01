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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 1

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .319 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 57 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (6-5) takes the mound for the Padres in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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