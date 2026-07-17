Rafael Devers And Giants Play Mariners On July 17

Devers is hitting for a .249 BA, .319 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 49 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 3 against the Rockies.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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