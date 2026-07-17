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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Mariners On July 17

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .249 BA, .319 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 49 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 3 against the Rockies.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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