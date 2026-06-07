Rafael Devers And Giants Play Cubs On June 7

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .293 OBP and .424 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 29 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (2-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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