Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Cubs On June 6

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .292 OBP and .414 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 28 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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