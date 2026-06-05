Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Cubs On June 5

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .289 OBP and .411 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 27 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the Brewers.

The Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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