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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Cubs On June 5

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Devers has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .289 OBP and .411 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 27 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the Brewers.

The Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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