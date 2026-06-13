Rafael Devers And Giants Play Cubs On June 13

Devers is hitting for a .230 BA, .288 OBP and .409 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 33 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Ben Brown (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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