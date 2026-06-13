Rafael Devers And Giants Play Cubs On June 13
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .230 BA, .288 OBP and .409 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 33 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
The Cubs will send Ben Brown (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.