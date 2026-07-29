Rafael Devers And Giants Play Brewers On July 29

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .317 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 55 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.