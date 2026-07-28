FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Brewers On July 28

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .318 OBP and .481 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 55 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News