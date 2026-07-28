Rafael Devers And Giants Face Brewers On July 28

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .318 OBP and .481 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 55 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.

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