Petey Halpin And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 23

Halpin is hitting for a .156 BA, .174 OBP and .222 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .396 and he has scored four runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Halpin has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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