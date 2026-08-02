Peter Lambert And Astros Take On Rangers On Aug. 2

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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