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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Take On Rangers On Aug. 2

Peter Lambert will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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