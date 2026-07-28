FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Play Angels On July 28

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Lambert has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News