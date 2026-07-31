Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Yankees On July 31

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .285 BA, .382 OBP and .541 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 33 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Will Warren (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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