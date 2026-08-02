Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 2

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .283 BA, .380 OBP and .540 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 73 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 33 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (4-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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