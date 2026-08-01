Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Yankees On Aug. 1

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .283 BA, .379 OBP and .536 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 33 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Max Fried makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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