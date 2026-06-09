Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Rockies On June 9

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .258 BA, .341 OBP and .443 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 37 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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