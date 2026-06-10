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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Rockies On June 10

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .254 BA, .338 OBP and .435 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 37 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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