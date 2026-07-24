Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Pirates On July 24

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .282 BA, .383 OBP and .517 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Jared Jones gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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