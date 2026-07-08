Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Orioles On July 8

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .293 BA, .383 OBP and .525 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 23 steals on 29 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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