Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Giants On June 7

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .259 BA, .343 OBP and .448 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 37 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 4-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (2-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

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