Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Dodgers On Aug. 3

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .282 BA, .383 OBP and .538 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 73 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 33 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Justin Wrobleski (11-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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