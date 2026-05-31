Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On May 31

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .237 BA, .327 OBP and .391 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 33 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.76 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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