Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Cardinals On May 30
Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .362 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 31 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cardinals.
Kyle Leahy (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.