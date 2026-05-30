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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Cardinals On May 30

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .362 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 31 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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