Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Cardinals On May 30

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .362 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 31 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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