Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 30

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .382 OBP and .538 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 33 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

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