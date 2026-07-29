Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 29

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .285 BA, .384 OBP and .535 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 33 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.59 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

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