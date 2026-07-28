Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 28

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .288 BA, .388 OBP and .540 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 33 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-8 with a 3.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.

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