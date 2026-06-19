Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Blue Jays On June 19

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .276 BA, .349 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 45 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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