Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Athletics On June 2

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .237 BA, .325 OBP and .388 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 33 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Gage Jump (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.

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