Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Athletics On June 2
Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .237 BA, .325 OBP and .388 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 33 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Gage Jump (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.