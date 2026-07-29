Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Tigers On July 29

Alonso is hitting for a .250 BA, .347 OBP and .465 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 66 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (7-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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