Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Tigers On July 28

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .347 OBP and .468 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 66 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (13th in MLB). In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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