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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Tigers On July 28

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .347 OBP and .468 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 66 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (13th in MLB). In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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