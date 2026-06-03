Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Red Sox On June 3

Alonso is hitting for a .241 BA, .321 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 35 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs (19th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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