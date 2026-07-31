Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Phillies On July 31

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .345 OBP and .461 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 66 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 6 against the Tigers.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-8) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.06 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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