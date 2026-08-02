Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 2

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .345 OBP and .465 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 68 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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