Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 1

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .348 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 68 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (13-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.73 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.