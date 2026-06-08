Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 8

Alonso is hitting for a .243 BA, .324 OBP and .446 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 38 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Emerson Hancock (4-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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