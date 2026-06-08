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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 8

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 8 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .243 BA, .324 OBP and .446 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 38 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Emerson Hancock (4-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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