Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Mariners On June 17

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .338 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 44 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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