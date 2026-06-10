Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Mariners On June 10

Alonso is hitting for a .239 BA, .320 OBP and .436 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 39 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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