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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Mariners On June 10

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .239 BA, .320 OBP and .436 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 39 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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